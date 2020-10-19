Preschool Update: Little Church on the Prairie Preschool 50 years and going strong

Submitted by Little Church on the Prairie Preschool.

COVID, confusion, concern and commitment….words the LCOP Preschool Committee has struggled with since last spring. How and when to serve families, safely and with compassion. Everyone wants preschoolers back in a group through which they learn not only skills for school readiness, but just as importantly, how to share, care and play well with others.

Teachers are eager to welcome children to preschool in January 2021. The expectation is that with age appropriate safety measures, vigilant attention to health measures, and parents’ help and understanding, it will happen.

Money-back offer! Parents may register now with a $100 fee, and rest assured, if it is not possible to open in January, their fee will be returned. No one can predict the COVID course. With mask wearing throughout our community we can take charge and turn back to a more normal routine.

Children need to be with their peers and teachers, and parents will surely welcome a break from full-time homeschooling.

To learn more, or to register, call LCOP 253-588-6631. Please leave a message for a return call from school coordinator Kathi, or visit our website lcoppreschool.com