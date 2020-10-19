Pavement repairs bring daytime closures to Port of Tacoma Road ramps and lanes of SR 509

FIFE – Daytime travelers who use the Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound State Route 509 towards Federal Way will need to plan extra travel time and use a detour Thursday, Oct. 21.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. crews will close the ramp while City of Tacoma crews make pavement repairs. Crews will also close one lane of northbound SR 509 at Port of Tacoma Road during the same work hours.

Port of Tacoma Road travelers heading to northbound SR 509 will follow a detour using Pacific Highway South. Work may be rescheduled due to weather for Friday, Oct. 22.

Additional information about work on state highways in Pierce County can be found online at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.