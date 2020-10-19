Letter: Happy Landlord

Submitted by LASA.

Jenifer, one of LASA’s rental prevention specialists, recently received the following email from a happy landlord. We share it for two reasons. First, to remind everyone that it isn’t only tenants that are hurting when they can’t pay their rent and second, to let you know there is still rental assistance available for households impacted by Covid 19.

Go to www.LASApierce.org for more information.

Jennifer – As a landlord, I wanted to extend my Thank You to your entire organization for providing financial assistance for my tenant. I have received your check as per our discussion. Thank You. C. Mathews