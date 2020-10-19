City of Lakewood to hold budget hearing Nov. 2

Notice is hereby given that the preliminary budget for the City of Lakewood for 2021-2022 has been placed on file with the City Clerk.

The City Council will hold public hearings on the proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget, the 2021 property tax levy and the 2020 budget amendments. These public hearings will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter, and may be continued from day to day as provided by law. Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can participate via Zoom by either calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373.

Notice is further given that the Lakewood City Council will hold a meeting for the purpose of fixing the final budget on or before the first Monday of the month next preceding the beginning of the ensuing fiscal biennium.

Any citizen may submit written comments or appear virtually at the hearing(s) and speak for or against or ask questions concerning any part of the biennial budget.

Copies of the proposed 2021-2022 City of Lakewood Biennial Budget, 2021 Property Tax Levy and 2020 budget amendments can be viewed at cityoflakewood.us/finance/biennial-budget/. For further information, please call Tho Kraus at (253) 983-7706.

COVID-19 Meeting Notice: The Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) waiver by the state legislative leadership was extended through November 9 for jurisdictions not in Phase 3 of the Safe Start Phased Reopening County-by-County Plan. Pierce County is currently in Phase 2. As a result, Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers will not be open for these Lakewood City Council Public Hearings. For more information on the waiver extension see here.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.

Virtual Comments: If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

By Phone: For those participating by calling in by telephone (+1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373), the Mayor will call on you during the Public Hearings portions of the agenda.

By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link (us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373), upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Mayor during the Public Hearings portions of the agenda. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

Persons requiring special accommodations or with questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting contact City Clerk at 253-983-7705 in advance of the budget hearings.