54 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed October 19

On Oct. 19, we confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths.

Our totals are 9,169 cases and 185 deaths.

We have reported 998 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 110.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 71.3.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 90.6 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Fewer people seek testing and labs have lower staffing levels on weekends. Sometimes numbers in the early part of the week are low because of this.

The 30-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 20.8% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

Those under 20 make up 11.5% of the total number of cases and 15.4% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.