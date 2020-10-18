Strickland Accepts Thousands in Corporate PAC Money After Pledging Not to Take Their Cash

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress.

New FEC reports reveal that Marilyn Strickland has accepted over $30,000 in campaign contributions from corporate PACs, and nearly $35,000 from additional business-aligned PACs, directly contradicting her previous pledge to not accept corporate PAC donations.

As reported today in HuffPost, Strickland said in campaign materials that she “has taken the no corporate PAC pledge,” claiming, “she will fight corruption, work to bring transparency to our campaign finance system, and get big money out of politics.”



However, in an interview in late August, Strickland tried to claim she hadn’t made the same pledge. Today’s new FEC reports show she first accepted a contribution from the United States Chamber of Commerce on the day of the August 4th primary, and has since accepted over $30,000 in corporate PAC contributions and additional $30,000+ from business-aligned PACs.



“Giant corporations have mobilized to support my opponent because they see her as an ally, and me as a threat to their undue influence in Congress,” said Doglio. “I’ve been resolute since the beginning of this campaign: I’m not taking corporate PAC money because big businesses have enough advocates in Congress. My question for Marilyn is: What changed?”



Strickland’s donations include thousands from big pharma, insurance companies, and defense contractors, including Boeing, who recently announced they are moving 1,000 jobs out of Washington state.

A supporter of Medicare for All, robust climate action, and strengthening workers’ rights, Doglio’s campaign is powered by $57.45 average contributions, and has inspired more than 15,500 individual donors who support her vision for holding the healthcare and fossil fuel industries accountable.



Strickland’s acceptance of corporate cash is the latest in a pattern of embracing and employing corporate influence in our elections. In 2019, Strickland led Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s $2.5 million effort to buy seats on the Seattle City Council, funded by corporations hoping to avoid paying their fair share.



As Mayor of Tacoma, Strickland voted against a City Council resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, saying at the time, “As an elected official who has to turn around and ask for money in 2013, I feel like I’m being a hypocrite if I support this.”

“My opponent has spent her career putting corporate interests above those of our community, and they are boosting her campaign because she will do the same in Congress,” said Doglio. “Meanwhile, I’ve worked to support labor and take on big polluters and the toxics industry. I’m running for Congress to fight for the working families and small businesses of this district, and to enact bold solutions that match the unprecedented challenges facing our nation.”



