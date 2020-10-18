Scholarship For You

Submitted by Perry L. Newell.

We all know college is super expensive; not only do you have to pay tuition, but there’s also room and board (for those of you staying on campus), a meal plan (yay for cafeteria food…), and textbooks (buying hundred-dollar books for one chapter).

It’s a lot. Luckily for us, there’s help: scholarships! Of course, there’s no guarantee that you’ll actually be awarded any money, and sometimes it can seem like a whole lot of work for a whole lot of nothing. But that’s why I’m here! I’ve gone through the process recently (and am doing it again), and I’m at your service.

Do you think the Internal Revenue Service can help you?

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX CODE – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

CareerOne Stop – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOne Stop, which provides a list of nationally available searches more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

U.S. Department of Education – College Scorecard – You can use the College Scorecard to find out more about a college’s affordability and value so you can make more informed decisions about which college to attend. collegescorecard.ed.gov/

Looking for scholarships? theWashBoard.org makes it simple. We connect Washington students of all types with Washington scholarship providers….for FREE. Whether you’ll be attending in state or out, you save time by entering your profile once and letting us find the scholarship opportunities that fit. theWashBoard.org is spam-free and will never sell your information. washboard.wsac.wa.gov/login.aspx

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS… Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it’s free! www.raise.me

SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA – We’re Your People – There are tons of scholarships out there, designed to help students like you get to—and stay in—college. Start exploring and start the application process with the click of a button. We Have One Passion – Every Student. At Scholarship America, we’re passionate about student success. It’s what drives us. Developing leading scholarship solutions and partnering with people who also believe that a student should never, ever give up on their dream because they didn’t think it was possible. scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: WE ACCEPT APPLICATIONS AT ANY TIME – Description: Applicants must submit a completed application form; transcript from current educational institution; resume; and one-page cover letter stating the career goals; freshmen applicants must provide a high school transcript and proof of acceptance from a college, university or class they wish to attend. Applicant for consideration of this scholarship must be accepted to a college or university; must have and maintain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA during a scholarship-funded semester; if an applicant cannot accept the scholarship or if education is interrupted, the status of funds will be reviewed by AWAF scholarship committee; the scholarship funds awarded will be valid at the college or university to be used toward tuition and fees; scholarship check will be awarded in the name of the applicant and the educational institution; scholarship awards will be chosen by application; the AWAF scholarship committee may conduct interviews; must give written or electronic notification of acceptance within five (5) days of award notification; this scholarship is open to North American citizens.

Level of Study: Bachelor’s Degree – Criteria: Scholarships are given based on academic merit. www.awafoundation.org

ACES Scholarships – Sponsor: American Copy Editors Society (ACES) – Amount: Up to $3,500 – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to college juniors and seniors, graduate students, and recent college graduates. Applicant must have a commitment to a career in copy editing, exemplary work and academic achievement, and recommendations from teachers and work supervisors. Students in countries other than the United States may apply as well. aceseditors.org/awards/scholarships

AWAM Scholarships – Sponsor: The Association for Women in Aviation Maintenance – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to female students enrolled in an A&P technician program. www.awam.org/content.aspx

Funeral Service Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: Funeral Service Foundation – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarships are open to funeral service students who are enrolled in an ABFSE-Accredited institution for the fall 2020 semester. www.funeralservicefoundation.org/academicscholarships/

Greenhouse Scholars Scholarship – Sponsor: Greenhouse Scholars – Amount: Up to $5,000 per year for four years – Closing Date: November 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors planning to attend a four-year accredited academic institution. Applicant must demonstrate financial need (annual household income no greater than $70,000) and have a cumulative, unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and a legal resident of Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, or North Carolina. greenhousescholars.org/our…/become-a-scholar/

H&P Veterans Helping Veterans Scholarships – Sponsor: Hill & Ponton – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to veterans of the armed forces who plan to use their education to help fellow veterans. www.hillandponton.com/veterans-scholarship/

Harvey Fellows Program – Sponsor: Mustard Seed Foundation – Amount: $16,000 – Closing Date: November 1, 2020 – Description: Program is open to Christian students who are pursuing graduate studies at premier universities in fields considered to be underrepresented by Christians and who possess a unique vision to impact society through their vocations. Past successful applicants were preparing for careers in Business, Economics, Finance, International diplomacy, security, journalism, and media, visual and performing arts, public policy, and applied and theoretical sciences. Students from all nations are encouraged to apply. msfdn.org/harveyfellows/overview/

Real World Design Challenge – Sponsor: Real World Design Challenge – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 1, 2020 – Description: Participation is limited to students living in OR enrolled in schools located in a state or territory that is hosting a State Competition. To be eligible to compete as a student team member, a student must be currently enrolled in grade nine, ten, eleven or twelve. Students will be asked to address a challenge that confronts our nation’s leading industries. Students will utilize professional engineering software to develop their solutions and will also generate presentations that convincingly demonstrate the value of their solutions. www.realworlddesignchallenge.org/

Cooper Industries Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF | Cooper Industries – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 3, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate students who are majoring in engineering or business and have at least a 2.75 GPA. The UNCF and Cooper Industries is offering the Cooper Industry Scholarship to support engineering and business students at accredited 4-year colleges and universities for the 2020-2021 academic year. Students must have a 2.75 GPA minimum and a completed application. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/d1855d8e-ac92-4499-a190-8614142cb790

UNCF Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship and Internship Program – Sponsor: UNCF | Anheuser-Busch – Amount: Up to $6,500 – Closing Date: November 4, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to college sophomore and juniors attending a four-year, accredited, historically black college or university. Applicant must have at least a 2.8 GPA and have a declared major in mechanical, electrical, industrial, or chemical engineering, chemistry, or supply chain management. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/93cc0bfe-9db5-45d5-a96f-ad055ca220dc

AOTF Scholarship – Sponsor: The American Occupational Therapy Foundation (AOTF) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 5, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled as a full-time student at an AOTA accredited or developing professional level (master’s or OTD) or occupational therapy assistant (OTA) program. www.aotf.org/Scholarships

NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing (AiC) – Sponsor: National Center for Women & Information Technology – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 5, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. high school and college women with an interest in computing and technology. College students must attend an NCWIT Academic Alliance institution and major or minor in computing. www.aspirations.org/recognitions/AiCAward

Renee Starks Steed Memorial Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 5, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who attend an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) and who are majoring in Design, Fashion Design, Retail, or Retail Management. scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/c9b18f6d-869b-4fd8-8af6-7e932853d470

Prudential Spirit of Community Award – Sponsor: Prudential Financial, Inc. – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 10, 2020 – Description: Award is open to all young people in grades 5-12 who live in the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., and have conducted a volunteer service activity within the past year. spirit.prudential.com/apply/2021

AANAPISI Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 11, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who will be enrolled full-time in a degree-seeking program in the 2021 Spring semester/quarter at specific institutions located in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Texas, Washington, Guam or American Samoa (see website for details). apiascholars.org/scholarship/aanapisi-scholarship/

Regeneron Science Talent Search – Sponsor: Society for Science and the Public – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: November 12, 2020 – Description: Talent search is open to any student who is enrolled in and attending his or her last year of secondary school in the United States or its territories. Applicant must conduct independent science, math, or engineering research. www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/

Bilingual Therapist Graduate Scholarships – Sponsor: Bilingual Therapies – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to bilingual graduate students entering the final year of their graduate program, who speak a second language at native or near-native proficiency and are interested in working with bilingual/bicultural children after graduation. www.bilingualtherapies.com/speech-pathologist-graduate-scholarships/

Hagan Scholarships – Sponsor: Hagan Scholarship Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,000 each semester – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors with at least a 3.5 GPA and from a rural area (a county with less than 50,000 people). Applicant must live in an eligible state (see website for details – Middle America) and demonstrate financial need. haganscholarships.org/

James Alan Cox Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: James Alan Cox Foundation for Student Photojournalists – Amount: $2,500 for college students and digital camera for high school students – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to college, technical school and graduate school students who are studying photography or photojournalism. Applicant must submit five digital images for still photography submissions or two videos, with a maximum duration of three minutes, for video submissions. High school students wanting to participate should only send in still photography. www.jamesalancoxfoundation.org/apply/

Live Your Dream Awards – Sponsor: Soroptimist – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to women who are the primary financial support for themselves and their dependents. Applicant must be enrolled in or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program. www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html

Most Valuable Student Competition – Sponsor: Elks National Foundation – Amount: Up to $50,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Competition is open to high school seniors who are citizens of the United States. Applicant must submit completed application and materials to the closest Elks Lodge. Applicants will be judged on scholarship, leadership, and financial need. www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm

SportClips Veterans’ Scholarship – Sponsor: Veterans of Foreign Wars | SportClips Haircuts – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are retired, honorably discharged, active duty, or a member of the National Guard or Reserve. Applicant must participate in, be accepted to, or currently enrolled in a VA-approved program or school at an accredited post-secondary institution. www.vfw.org/scholarship/

Swope, Rodante P.A. Scholarship for Philanthropic Efforts – Sponsor: Swope, Rodante P.A. – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students in good standing with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who are seeking an undergraduate or an advanced degree at an accredited institution of higher education within the United States. Applicant must submit an essay on how their field of study will positively impact the lives of people with a disability and a personal statement on how and why they choose to give back to the community. www.swoperodante.com/community/scholarship/

War Veterans Scholarship – Sponsor: AFCEA Educational Foundation – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: November 15, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to persons on active duty in the uniformed military services, to honorably discharged U.S. military veterans (including Reservists and National Guard personnel) of the Enduring Freedom-Afghanistan or Iraqi Freedom Operations who are currently enrolled and attending classes in an Undergraduate program part-time or full-time in an eligible STEM major degree program at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S. www.afcea.org/site/?q=foundation/scholarships/war-veterans

Chief Manuelito Scholarship for High School Students – Sponsor: Office of Navajo Nation Scholarship and Financial Assistance (ONNSFA) – Amount: $7,000 – Closing Date: November 25, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to high achieving high school graduates and undergraduate Navajo students. Students seeking an Associates of Applied Science (AAS) or Certificate are ineligible. onnsfa.org/

Dr. Juan Andrade Scholarship for Young Hispanic Leaders – Sponsor: United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: November 30, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a full-time student, in an accredited four-year or two-year institution in the U.S. or U.S. territories, and demonstrates a verifiable need for financial support. At least one parent must be of Hispanic ancestry. Non-U.S. citizens are eligible to apply (DACA or undocumented). www.ushli.org/dr-juan-andrade-scholarship-for-young-hispanic-leaders/

