Do Your Part – Storm Clean-up

Fall and winter have arrived and at Public Works that means keeping the roads and storm systems clear and clean. It would be most helpful if the residents assisted us in keeping the storm grates clear.

As a reminder, please DO NOT blow or throw debris into the streets as this tends to be the biggest cause of clogging the storm drains and subsequently flooding. Our street sweeper is out and working to try to keep up with the fall debris and it is your responsibility to cleanup and dispose of your yard debris.

As it gets colder, we may get some ice and snow and we will then be deicing the streets and following our snow removal schedule as we have done in the past years.

As always if you have questions or need to report any problem areas, please give us a call at 253-564-8900. If you call after hours this will go to an answering service and it will report the problem.

