Steilacoom Town Administrator Oct. 16 Update to Council

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

2021-2022 Biennium Budget:

Council will be conducting the second of two planned public meeting on October 20, 2020 on the proposed 2021-2022 Biennium Budget. The budget is available on the Town’s official website at: townofsteilacoom.org/DocumentCenter/View/2309/2021-2022-Town-of-Steilacoom-Biennial-Budget

Individuals wishing to comment on the budget may attend the meeting or send their comments to Paul Loveless at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Custodial and Cleaning Services Request for Proposal:

The Town of Steilacoom is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide custodial services for Town facilities. The Town’s needs are outlined in a Request for Proposal available from Linda L. Orozco, Purchasing Agent, at 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388, 253-581-1912, or request by email to linda.orozco@ci.steilacoom.wa.us or from Paul Loveless Administrator at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us. Deadline for submittal of RFPs is 11:00 a.m., October 28, 2020. No extensions will be granted. One facilities tour will be performed on October 20, 2020

beginning at 9:00 a.m. Tour will begin at the Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive minor irregularities in any proposal.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 92 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

8 medical aid responses

29 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

3 incidents of domestic disturbance

1 incident of fraud

2 incidents of vandalism

1 report of sexual assault having occurred some years ago

16 traffic stops

Last weekend, our officers were involved in 1 incident that necessitated use of force. We received a report of an individual who purposefully overdosed on prescription medication in attempt to harm themselves. Our officers arranged for the individual to be transported to the emergency room, whereupon the individual unexpectedly attempted to flee from medical assistance and struck one of our officers in the process. A counter joint hold was utilized to prevent the individual from fleeing from the building. This type of force is considered by the state criminal justice training commission to be the least severe category of force use.

In July, the Public Works yard suffered a burglary and theft of a town-owned vehicle. Thanks to the work of the Bonney Lake Police Department, in conjunction with the regional Auto Theft Task Force, two suspects have been identified and charged in Pierce County Superior Court.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vactoring catch basins; swept streets; cleaned storm water facilities including bio-swales; picked up debris from the various storms; worked with, monitored, and inspected developers for compliance with storm water regulations; trimmed trees along rights-of-way; and performed other maintenance activities.

Norberg Development:

The contractor continues to install minor infrastructure improvements and complete punch list items in preparation for final plat submittal. This week, under staff supervision, they cut down 12 trees on adjoining rights-of-way that were deemed hazardous by an arborist as detailed in various reports.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water department with a water main break on Chambers Bay Court; installed temporary power on lot 8 of Tasanee Court; continued installation of primary wire in Norberg Estates; installed a permanent power service to two new homes in the 2600 block of Worthington Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a water main on Chambers Bay Court; assisted the Streets department with debris removal from the storms; restocked gravel and temporary asphalt materials in the lower yard; replaced a water meter in the 2400 block of Birch Avenue; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned up after the storms at Town facilities and parks including removing fallen trees along the boundary of Farrell’s Marsh and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Mask Compliance:

Any of us can carry the virus and not realize we are spreading it when we talk, cough or sneeze. Face coverings are required statewide in all public spaces because they are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when combined with 6 feet of physical distance.

There are three face cover orders in place:

For employers and workers: Washington employers must ensure workers wear face coverings at work in almost all situations. Employers must provide face coverings if workers do not have them. Employers must comply with this order, which is enforced by the Department of Labor & Industries.

For the public: An order from the secretary of health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public spaces and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include hotel or apartment hallways, outdoors where many people are gathered such as parks, playgrounds or popular walking paths, and in a restaurant when not seated and eating. People are individually responsible to comply with this order.

For businesses: A proclamation from Gov. Inslee prohibits businesses from allowing customers to enter without face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to provide alternatives for customers who cannot wear masks. Best practices for businesses is here in English (Updated July 28) and Spanish).

Additional Q&A is available at the state Department of Health. If you’re an employer and have questions about the separate order regarding face coverings for employees, visit the state Department of Labor & Industries common questions page.

Are there exemptions or times I do not have to wear a face covering?

There are some exemptions to the DOH order, including people with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under the age of 2. (Officials encourage use of a face covering by children ages 3-5 if possible. Children 5 and older must wear a face covering.)

You do not need to wear a cloth face covering in your home when you are only with people in your household, or when you are alone in your car. You do not need to wear one when seated at a restaurant eating, or when you are outdoors, and people are far apart.

Why is this requirement in place?

Cloth face masks protect other people from getting COVID-19 from us when we talk, cough or sneeze. Between 20-40 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Recent research suggests wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19. Until a vaccine or cure is developed, face coverings will be our best defense.

REMEMBER: Staying home is still the safest way to prevent spreading COVID-19. When out, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and stay local