Social Security presentation offers strategies to save money, maximize benefits

For individuals preparing to start their Social Security benefits, it’s important to know how current and future changes may impact their retirement. Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is offering a fast-paced presentation for residents interested in advanced knowledge and simple tips about Social Security that can save you thousands of dollars.

“Social Security Retirement 2021” is for anyone currently receiving benefits or anticipating their benefits in the year ahead. The presentation will be offered from 4 – 5:30 p.m.in November, both online and by telephone:

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92955776796

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 929 5577 6796

The workshop will offer strategies to maximize benefits including when to begin receiving benefits and the advantages of making claims based on spousal work history. Participants will also learn how to negotiate the rules about working, either full or part-time, while receiving benefits.

According to recent research from the National Institute on Retirement Security, about 40% of older Americans rely exclusively on Social Security for retirement income. Get started early and sign up for a ‘mySocial Security’ account. Before the presentation, participants should use this new account to review their Social Security statement. The presenter, Kirk Larson, is available to help at the end if needed. Kirk is a Western Washington Public Affairs Specialist with over 25 years’ experience in technical and supervisory roles at the Social Security Administration.

“Many seniors rely on Social Security benefits as their sole or major source of income,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The program’s benefits are not lavish. Workers have earned them by paying into Social Security which has protected themselves and their families when they retire, become disabled, or die leaving family members to support.”

This presentation is sponsored by the Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Social Security Administration. It is free and there is no need to RSVP. For more information contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.