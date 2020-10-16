WorkSource Central Seeks RFPs for Pierce One-Stop System Operator

WorkForce Central is pleased to announce a Request for Proposals (RFP) for WorkSource Pierce One-Stop System Operator services. The RFP can be found on WorkForce Central’s website.

We are seeking proposals from local entities with demonstrated expertise, neutrality, and capacity to administer the local service delivery system. The WorkSource Pierce One-Stop System Operator will collaborate with WorkForce Central and WorkSource Pierce partners to ensure the system is customer focused, integrated, relational, and offers comprehensive solutions to job seekers, workers, and businesses.

WorkSource Pierce One-Stop System Operator services will be funded under Title I of?the?Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act (WIOA). For planning purposes, bidders should estimate WIOA funding of up to?$225,000?for?this RFP.

Key Dates

RFP Release: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 Bidders’ Conference: October 29, 2020, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm PST

October 29, 2020, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm PST Required Letter of Intent Due: By November 5, 2020, 5:00 pm PST

By November 5, 2020, 5:00 pm PST Proposal Package Due: By November 20, 2020, 5:00 pm PST

By November 20, 2020, 5:00 pm PST Award Announcement: By December 17, 2020

By December 17, 2020 Subaward?Start Date: By January?25, 2021

By January?25, 2021 Initial?Subaward?End Date: June 30, 2022