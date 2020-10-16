WorkSource Central Seeks RFPs for Pierce One-Stop System Operator

WorkForce Central is pleased to announce a Request for Proposals (RFP) for WorkSource Pierce One-Stop System Operator services. The RFP can be found on WorkForce Central’s website.
We are seeking proposals from local entities with demonstrated expertise, neutrality, and capacity to administer the local service delivery system. The WorkSource Pierce One-Stop System Operator will collaborate with WorkForce Central and WorkSource Pierce partners to ensure the system is customer focused, integrated, relational, and offers comprehensive solutions to job seekers, workers, and businesses.
WorkSource Pierce One-Stop System Operator services will be funded under Title I of?the?Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act (WIOA). For planning purposes, bidders should estimate WIOA funding of up to?$225,000?for?this RFP.
Key Dates
- RFP Release: October 15, 2020
- Bidders’ Conference: October 29, 2020, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm PST
- Required Letter of Intent Due: By November 5, 2020, 5:00 pm PST
- Proposal Package Due: By November 20, 2020, 5:00 pm PST
- Award Announcement: By December 17, 2020
- Subaward?Start Date: By January?25, 2021
- Initial?Subaward?End Date: June 30, 2022
Leave a Reply