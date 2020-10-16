Tacoma Public Library launches Tacoma Needs Strong Libraries campaign

Submitted by Tacoma Public Library.

TACOMA, WASH—On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Tacoma’s City Manager presented the City of Tacoma’s 2021-22 budget to Tacoma’s City Council, with adjustments made due to the $67 million deficit caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on City of Tacoma revenue collections, and all departments face cuts in city General Fund support over the next two years.

Tacoma Public Library (TPL)’s Proposed Budget has been reduced by $2.2M, leading to potential reductions in programs and services and the elimination of 22 library staff members, including three library managers and 18 public services staff.

TPL is now working closely with its labor union partners to mitigate impacts on staffing, as the proposed budget presents a tremendous threat to the future of the library system.

In response to the release of the budget proposal, TPL has launched a public advocacy and fundraising campaign called Tacoma Needs Strong Libraries. The Tacoma community can advocate for strong libraries in Tacoma in the following ways:

The City Manager’s budget is currently being reviewed by the City Council and is scheduled for adoption at their Tuesday, Nov. 17 2020 meeting.