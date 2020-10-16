Pedal with Politicians

Submitted by Downtown on the Go.

Tacoma, WA – Throughout the month of September, your Tacoma City Council Members and other local politicians biked around Tacoma to get up close and personal with the existing (and missing) bike and trail networks in Tacoma.

Since we can’t gather in person for a great bike ride, we’ll be adding their rides and stories as a video blog series to DowntownOntheGo.org, so you can see the routes and neighborhoods that your elected officials traveled, and get more familiar with infrastructure and opportunities for bike advocacy.

The series will highlight Tacoma City Councilmembers Chris Beale, John Hines, Kristina Walker and Catherine Ushka.

The best way to advocate for bicycling in Tacoma is to get out and ride. And the best way to encourage our local government to better our roads for people on bikes is to ride alongside them (virtually)!