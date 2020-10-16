Letter: Collateral damage of voting party line

Submitted by Helen McGovern-Pilant.

I have never missed an election since I could first vote-George McGovern for Pres (I wasn’t a McGovern then). Since then I have always voted Democrat for President. Most certainly will this election!. I have voted for many more democrats than republicans for statewide and local positions also. However I do not vote a straight party line and will not.

When it comes to local politics, the City Council is non partisan and the County Council should be too. I continue to hear over and over this election more than in the past to vote straight party line. For me that would mean the loss of the most qualified candidate in a local seat that has significant influence over decisions where I live.

For Lakewood City Council I have voted for folks I know to be Republican such as Jason Whalen. I also know him to be like minded with me – fiscal conservative humanitarian. I know he believes in 1/10 of 1 percent for mental health, something I strongly support. I know that, not because Jason says so, because he does so and did as a Lakewood Council person. He will carry that same belief to the County Council.

I know Jason to be a successful business person, a skill that I think is essential when evaluating spending of our tax dollars as services are prioritized and delivered.

I know Jason’s experience in the military will guide him to foster stronger partnerships with JBLM, the largest employer in our County.

Selecting the right candidate should not be about one thing. Not if you are a D or an R. It should be about someone who has had the experience, who has made bold decisions based on what the community tells them they need without concern about reelection. Electing someone who has served the community well should be why you vote with a nonpartisan eye locally. Please join me in supporting the most qualified candidate, Jason Whalen for County Council.