72 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed October 16

On Oct. 16, we confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: a woman in her 70s from Tacoma, with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 8,928 cases and 183 deaths.

We have reported 906 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 100.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 64.7.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 87.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 36.9% % of total cases in the last two weeks.

Those under 20 make up 11.2% of the total number of cases and 13.6% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.