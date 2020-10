Vet Clinic, Oct ’20

•Coronavirus threat prompts VA request for doctors, nurses to come out of retirement

www.militarytimes.com/news/2020/03/23/coronavirus-threat-prompts-va-request-for-doctors-nurses-to-come-out-of-retirement/

•VA MISSION Act: Answers to questions about VA’s urgent care benefit

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/68957/va-mission-act-answers-questions-vas-urgent-care-benefit/

•Veterans will see same cost-of-living boost in 2021 as Social Security beneficiaries

www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/09/24/veterans-will-see-same-cost-of-living-boost-in-2021-as-social-security-beneficiaries/

•VA’s Home Loan Guaranty program provides regulatory relief in response to COVID-19

www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5526

•VA offers debt relief to Veterans impacted by natural disasters

www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5522

•VA resumed in-person compensation and pension exams

benefits.va.gov/compensation/claimexam.asp

•Coordinated interdisciplinary pain care for home-bound Veterans

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72465/coordinated-interdisciplinary-pain-care-home-bound-veterans/

•Delivering Precision Oncology to Improve Veteran care

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/78680/delivering-precision-oncology-improve-veteran-care/

•Veterans call VA Video Connect a “lifesaver”

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/78532/veterans-call-va-video-connect-lifesaver/

•VA finishes digitizing deck logs for blue water Vietnam veterans, should speed disability claims

www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/09/28/va-finishes-digitizing-deck-logs-for-blue-water-vietnam-veterans-should-speed-disability-claims/