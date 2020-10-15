Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition PAC Endorses Marilyn Strickland for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

TACOMA, WA – Marilyn Strickland for Congress today announced that she has received the endorsement of the Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition Political Action Committee (SEEC PAC). In their endorsement, SEEC PAC highlighted Marilyn’s record on fighting climate change and advancing the region’s clean energy economy as the Mayor of Tacoma, which includes committing Tacoma to the Paris Climate Accords, expanding access to public transit, and helping increase solar usage in the city by 26 percent.

The Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition Political Action Committee was launched to support members of the House’s Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, and candidates who support clean energy, climate change solutions, and protection of our nation’s clean air, water, wildlife, and natural environment. Promoting clean energy technology innovation and domestic manufacturing, encouraging renewable energy resources, and creating green collar jobs throughout the product supply-chain are particular emphasis areas of SEEC PAC and the members and candidates it supports. The House of Representatives Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition was launched in January 2009 by then-Congressman Jay Inslee.

The endorsement comes on the heels of the endorsement of Marilyn by State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, a champion for clean energy and climate change action.

“Climate change is one of the most urgent issues facing the South Sound and our nation,” said Strickland. “I look forward to working with the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition and elected leaders across our state to implement and help fund plans that protect our communities, fight climate change, create jobs, and build equitable economic opportunity.”

“SEEC PAC is proud to endorse Marilyn Strickland for Congress because of her clear commitment to addressing the climate crisis and protecting the planet for future generations,” said SEEC PAC in a statement. “We know Marilyn would be a dedicated advocate for sustainability in the U.S. House of Representatives, and we look forward to supporting her campaign.”

Last month, Strickland for Congress released a digital ad highlighting Commissioner Franz’ endorsement and Marilyn’s record on climate. You can view “Climate” here: youtu.be/nF92754xQns

A recent survey of likely voters showed Marilyn with a strong lead and clear path to victory for November. If elected, Marilyn will be the first African-American from the Pacific Northwest elected to Congress, and the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress’ 230-year history. Full list of endorsements here.