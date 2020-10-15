Smoke Alarms Save Local Residents

Smoke alarms alert residences to smoke in their home, giving residents precious seconds when they matter most. That is why WPFR continually seeks out grant funding to continue its smoke alarm program.

This program has thrived for over a decade and has recently included a bilingual Smoke Alarm Program Coordinator. Martin Olmos, who is Spanish speaking, has helped WPFR reach more members of the community with education about smoke alarms. In the past year alone, more than 2,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms were installed in 810 residences in Lakewood and University Place.

Recently, crews responded to a mobile home fire where smoke alarms had been installed by WPFR personnel just weeks prior. The occupants were Spanish speaking and investigators worked with Olmos to understand what happened leading up to the incident. The smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire in their home and thankfully they were able to escape.

This is just one example of how this program has saved lives in the community, but there have been many others over the years. Being able to reach more residents is always the ultimate goal, as education is the cornerstone of fire and life safety efforts.

For more information about the smoke alarm program itself, please visit www.westpierce.org/smoke-alarms.

