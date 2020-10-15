Senator O’Ban responds to Supreme Court decision striking Initiative 976

Submitted by Friends of Steve O’Ban.

On October 15, Senator Steve O’Ban responded to the State Supreme Court’s decision this morning striking down voter approved Initiative 976. In November 2019, Washingtonians voted for the initiative to reduce car tab fees to $30 after their fees in most cases doubled, tripled or more following the passage in 2016 of ST3 to fund Sound Transit light rail expansion.

Senator O’Ban has been the leader in the legislature to try to reduce Sound Transit’s portion of the car tab fee and hold Sound Transit accountable to taxpayers. He also filed a brief in the Supreme Court to reduce the car tab tax.

“Pierce County and the voters in my district voted overwhelmingly for I-976. My constituents don’t believe light rail will benefit them, just Seattle. I am deeply disappointed that the court ignored taxpayers, rejected the holding of the lower court, and struck down the voter approved I-976,” O’Ban said.

I-976 was not the first time voters passed car tab tax relief. “Twenty years ago, the court struck down the first $30 car tabs initiative passed by voters, and the Legislature acted immediately to enact $30 car tax relief,” said O’Ban. “I am announcing today, new legislation to enact the will of the people and make $30 car tabs a reality. If we fail to act, voters will believe–and who can blame them?–that government doesn’t care and doesn’t listen to them after they have clearly spoken through the initiative process. Voters deserve car tab tax relief, and they deserve leaders who will listen to them. I will do everything in my power to see that they get the relief they voted for and deserve.”