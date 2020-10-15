Letter: T’wina Nobles Will Fight for Justice in Our Schools

Submitted by Beverly P. Smaby.

Eighteen months ago, I happened upon an online forum featuring T’wina Nobles. It was the first I’d heard of her, but I was immediately captivated by her straightforward, well-thought-out eloquence and deeply held values. So, I was elated to learn that she is running for State Senate from my district, the 28th!

Her personal story is unusual and inspiring. Having begun life as a daughter in a military family, things turned bad, and she was thrown into years of homelessness and foster care during her formative teenage years. Few kids recover from that devastating experience, but T’wina used it as motivation to finish her education, then become a leader in educating and mentoring our youth. She knows the power of education to counter such traumas.

As a former educator, I have watched with horror the terrible injustice inflicted by the COVID-19 crisis upon our most vulnerable students, who have had no access to computers or the internet for remote learning and connecting with teachers and counselors. These students have suffered irreversible educational loss since March. I want T’wina Nobles in Olympia fighting for resources to make sure this systemic injustice is righted. Please join me and give her your vote.