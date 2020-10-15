Clover Park Kids Can: Jeremiah Walker

Carter Lake Elementary School fifth grader Jeremiah Walker was riding the bus to school one day when the wheels in his brain started to turn. Fascinated by science and engineering, he started to have questions about school bus safety and how he could help improve it.

Jeremiah set to work and developed a seatbelt that can be used with any seat on a school bus and helps keep the wearer secure during transport. He won a first place prize at the district STEM Fair last March for his creation.

It was the first time Jeremiah had entered the STEM Fair and he was nervous going into the event.

“It was kind of scary,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect and was a bit intimidated. When I found out I took first place, I couldn’t believe it!”

Jeremiah wants to keep learning and improving at math and science and hopes to pursue engineering as a future career. He is in his fourth year at Carter Lake, and when he’s not think about science, he enjoys getting creative with art and writing assignments.

He enjoys sculpting animals and writing fun stories that entertain him and his classmates.

“He does a great job building characters and making them come alive,” said fourth grade teacher Julie Twiggs. “He would always share his stories with the class and they always contained unexpected twists and turns that bring laughter to our room.”

Jeremiah is one example of the more than 12,000 students in Clover Park School District who succeed inside and outside the classroom every day. His curiosity and creativity drive him to engage with different subjects and his classmates.

“He is full of life and joy and brings happiness every day to the classroom with his cheerful and warm ‘good morning,’” Twiggs said. “He is an inspiration to us all.”