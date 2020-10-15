Candidate Forum – Congressional District 8

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

A candidate forum for Congressional District 8, featuring Kim Schrier and Jesse Jensen, will be held virtually on Saturday, October 17, at 10:00 am. To register, go to bit.ly/3d2ICpo.

This forum is co-sponsored by the Leagues of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, King County and Kittitas Valley. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties and provides candidate forums so that voters may make informed choices.