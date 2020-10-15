85 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed October 15

On Oct. 15, we confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths.

Our totals are 8,858 cases and 182 deaths.

We have reported 893 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 99. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 63.8

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 88.4 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 37.4% % of total cases in the last two weeks.

Those under 20 make up 11.2% of the total number of cases and 13.3% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.