Regence BlueShield to offer on-exchange health plans in 2021

Submitted by Regence BlueShield.

Regence BlueShield of Washington will expand to offer seven Individual and Family health plans through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange in 2021, in addition to seven more plans available to Clark County, WA residents. These exchange health plans provide subsidies for eligible consumers in accordance with the Affordable Care Act to reduce monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Regence’s health plans offer Washingtonians ample choice and customization to fit their personal health needs. Washingtonians can explore whether they are eligible for financial assistance and browse health plan options by visiting regence.com/go/care.

“One-in-three Americans choose Blue for their health insurance needs. We’re pleased to bring Regence’s trusted name to the Washington Health Benefit Exchange in 2021 and serve more individuals and families,” said Tim Lieb, President of Regence BlueShield. “These plans are part of our solution to Washingtonians to deliver better and more affordable care through virtual care, putting them in the driver’s seat on the road to better health.”

Regence’s Individual and Family health plans cover primary care, emergency services, hospitalization, labs, maternity, mental health, pediatric dental and vision, preventive services, chronic disease and more. No-cost or low-cost telehealth services provide convenient at-home care, including free wellness doctor visits, and virtual care options for mental health treatment. In addition, all plans come with the Individual Assistance Program, which includes four free counseling visits per event, and life-balance services offering legal help, financial, elder and childcare resources and more. Regence members also can access prescription coverage at 65,000 pharmacies nationwide.

For licensed agents not currently appointed with Regence, please visit this page for more information. Washingtonians can preview 2021 health plans beginning Oct. 21 at www.wahealthplanfinder.org/. The 2021 open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, 2020.

Regence is committed to supporting members and safely connecting them to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about coverage and explore self-care resources, please visit www.regence.com/member/health-lifestyle/coronavirus-covid-19.

About Regence BlueShield

Regence BlueShield has been serving Washingtonians in select counties for over a century and now provides more than 1.3 million members with comprehensive health insurance solutions. As a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit?regence.com,?facebook.com/regenceblueshieldwa?or twitter.com/regencewa.