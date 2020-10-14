Light It UP

U.P. businesses are encouraged to help end 2020 on a bright note by participating in the annual Light UP campaign.

This voluntary initiative, launched in 2011 and championed by Councilmember Ken Grassi, encourages businesses to illuminate both sides of Bridgeport Way from 27th to 44th streets, and 27th Street from Mildred (67th) to Grandview during the holiday season.

Stand out this holiday season by installing white LED lights along the roofline of your building, starting Nov. 1, 2020 and running through Jan.15, 2021. A letter from Councilmember Pro Tem Howard Lee about this program will be sent out later this month.

This holiday season is sure to be a challenging one, so please consider drawing attention to your business—and those around you—by participating in this cherished U.P. tradition.