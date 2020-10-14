Lakewood receives permit application for 140,000+ square foot warehouse off Steele St.

A Project Permit Application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: LU-20-00159 – First Industrial Realty Trust – SEPA

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project will include approximately 140,206 square feet of industrial warehouse use and accessory office in one building on the existing 6.75-acre site (2 parcels). The building will have loading docks on the west side of the building and approximately 70 parking stalls will surround the building. 110th Street South and 25th Avenue South will be improved along the property frontage as required. A sewer extension is proposed from the project site to 112th Street South.

PROJECT LOCATION: 10920 Steele Street South (Parcel numbers 3395000107 & 4776500120).

ZONING: Industrial 1 (I1)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: September 16, 2020

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: October 9, 2020

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Site Development Permit, Design Review Permit, and Building permits.

OPTIONAL SEPA DNS PROCESS: An Environmental Review will be required pursuant to WAC 197-11-355. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process with this notice. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared; and a copy of the subsequent threshold determination for the specific proposal may be obtained upon request. The SEPA determination may be appealed to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date the SEPA determination becomes final.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : October 12, 2020 – October 26, 2020

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on October 26, 2020 .Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.20.400.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Richard Poolis (510) 851-6769

City: Ramon Rodriguez 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 (253) 983-7802

rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us