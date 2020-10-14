Lakewood First Lions Pick Seahawks Raffle Winners

Lakewood First Lions held their Seahawks Raffle drawing on October 10, 2020 at Station 31. Fire Chief Jim Sharp of West Pierce Fire and Rescue pulled the winning tickets.
First prize went to Bernie Cooper and second prize Sofia Rangel of Unique Hair Salon.
The first prize winner received:
- Football signed by Pete Carroll
- 10×10 Seahawk canopy
- 2 Canvas Chairs
- Cooler
- Laundry hamper
- Chiefs apron & hat
- Oven mitt and pot holder
- Windsock
- Seahawks decals
- Folding table
- Ear rings
- Pizza cutter
- Drink tumblers
- Dog toys and collar
The second prize winner received:
- Chefs hat and apron
- 12 Fan Jersey
- Oven mitt & pot holder
- Knives
- Branded football
- Belt buckle
- Coffee mugs
Proceeds from raffle will benefit Diabetic Youth Camp Leo.
