Lakewood First Lions Pick Seahawks Raffle Winners

Lakewood First Lions held their Seahawks Raffle drawing on October 10, 2020 at Station 31. Fire Chief Jim Sharp of West Pierce Fire and Rescue pulled the winning tickets.

First prize went to Bernie Cooper and second prize Sofia Rangel of Unique Hair Salon.

The first prize winner received:

Football signed by Pete Carroll

10×10 Seahawk canopy

2 Canvas Chairs

Cooler

Laundry hamper

Chiefs apron & hat

Oven mitt and pot holder

Windsock

Seahawks decals

Folding table

Ear rings

Pizza cutter

Drink tumblers

Dog toys and collar

The second prize winner received:

Chefs hat and apron

12 Fan Jersey

Oven mitt & pot holder

Knives

Branded football

Belt buckle

Coffee mugs

Proceeds from raffle will benefit Diabetic Youth Camp Leo.