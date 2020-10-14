Concrete panel repair brings overnight I-5 lane, ramp closures at Mounts Road

DUPONT – Travelers who use the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will need to plan for extra travel time Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close two lanes of southbound I-5 from Mounts Road to the Thurston County line and the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 on the following nights:

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

During the overnight and early morning ramp closure of the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5, travelers can reach southbound I-5 by following a signed detour using northbound I-5 to exit 119/Steilacoom-DuPont Road and back to southbound I-5.

The lane and ramp closures are needed to make repairs to concrete panels. Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.