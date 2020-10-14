City of DuPont Parks & Recreation Auction

UPDATE: The auction which was originally scheduled for October 17th has been extended to October 24th.

Tickets are $10 to access bidding and you will receive a bid number. For $30.00 more, you can purchase access to bid and dinner for four from Farrelli’s to be picked up anytime between October 19th and October 24th.

When you click on the Auction Website, you will need to register first. (Please go to the top right hand corner and click on the purple register button) That registration will give you a bidder number. The $10 fee associated with this will be charged to your method of payment at the end of the Annual Auction. For more auction website help, click here: Website FAQ’s. www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4290/Auction-Website-Help-Guide

Want to win golf for a year at The Home Course, Pizza for a Year from Farrelli’s, or Dinner at El Gaucho Steak House? The City of DuPont’s Annual Auction has gone virtual and we have some amazing donations this year!

A HUGE thank you to our amazing community sponsors CalPortland and LeMay! We could not do this without you!

You may preview auction items starting Monday, October 19th. Bidding starts at 5PM Wednesday, October 21st through 9PM, Saturday, October 24th. Thank you for your continuous support. Come on DuPont. Let’s do this!

Click here to visit the auction!

dupontauction.maxgiving.bid/about-us