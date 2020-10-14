CARES Act funds help affordable housing operators maintain stability

Pierce County Human Services has $1.45 million in federal CARES Act dollars available to assist owners and operators of affordable housing projects experiencing financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. County-wide there are over 10,000 units of deed-restricted affordable housing units. Due to the pandemic, many affordable housing operators have incurred increased costs in expanded technology demands, overtime pay, personal protective equipment (PPE) and more.

To ensure these critical projects remain financially viable to maintain housing stability, funds will be awarded to qualified applicants in the form of a grant. These grants range from $25,000 – $75,000, depending on the number of rent restricted units, but all projects must meet the following requirements:

Located in Pierce County

Deed-restricted to 50% AMI (Area Median Income)

COVID-related expenses must not be budgeted for in 2020

Have a Federal Tax No. (EIN) and Unified Business Identifier No. (UBI)

Bryan Schmid, Affordable Housing Supervisor, said, “With many renters struggling to maintain their housing ensuring the financial stability of existing affordable housing projects that provide housing to very low-income households in Pierce County is more critical than ever.”

Interested owners or operators of affordable housing projects can print, sign and email their application, along with supporting documentation, to HSCaresAct@piercecountywa.gov. For more information about affordable housing visit us online.