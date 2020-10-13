University Place City Council Approves Additional CARES Funding

At its meeting on Oct. 5, the University Place City Council approved a contract with the Washington Department of Commerce for an additional $496,350 in federal CARES Act funds which will be used to support business and human service needs in University Place.

Residents of University Place who have incurred COVID-related financial hardships can apply for grants. These funds can be used to provide assistance with necessities such as rent, childcare or utilities. To ensure these funds are distributed quickly and appropriately, the City has contracted with Families Unlimited Network (FUN) to properly administer and distribute these funds. Families Unlimited Network is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that has been serving residents of University Place since 2003 through programs such as its food bank, summer meal program and Community Christmas, to name a few.

FUN will screen qualified applicants over the phone and then schedule in-person meetings when applicants will be asked to provide additional documentation. Please call Families Unlimited Network at 253.460.3134 to begin the application screening process.

This project was supported by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Grant funds are administered by the local Government Coronavirus Relief Fund thru the Washington State Department of Commerce.