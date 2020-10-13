Steilacoom, DuPont schools community meals update

Steilacoom Historical School District and Sodexo are pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the Summer Food Service Program through the entire 2020-21 school year.

Our district continues to serve over 1,800 meals per day at 8 meal sites located throughout our communities. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger through June 17, 2021. For any questions about this program, please call the District Office at 253-983-2200.

Lunch and breakfast for the next day will continue to be served at the following locations Monday-Thursday 11:00 am-12:30 pm (Friday meals are served on Thursday):

Steilacoom

Cherrydale Primary School – 1201 Galloway Street

Saltar’s Point Elementary School – 908 3 rd Street

Street Steilacoom High School – 54 Sentinel Drive

Arrowhead Apartments – 10724 109th Ave SW (meals served 11:00-11:30 am)

DuPont

Chloe Clark Elementary School – 1700 Palisade Boulevard

Pioneer Middle School – 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane

Chief Leschi Park – 1775 Ridge View Drive

Meals for the week will be delivered to Anderson Island families at Anderson Island Elementary School, 13005 Camus Road, on Wednesdays at 3:15 pm. Please email info@steilacoom.k12.wa.us to be included in these deliveries.

We also ask for your continued partnership on maintaining social distancing during meal pick-up. Please be mindful of maintaining a 6 foot distance at all times during the process.

Thank you to our communities for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to navigate these challenging times.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Ketron Island, Anderson Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

