New supports for caregivers at home

We rely on in-home caregivers to keep people safe, healthy and secure. Caregivers are critical partners in caring for those with chronic conditions and others in need of long-term support, so ensuring they are taken care of is vital to the wellbeing of our healthcare system.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources will host a one-hour educational workshop for providers and professionals on two new Medicaid programs: Tailored Supports for Older Adults (TSOA) and Medicaid Alternative Care (MAC).

The presentation will be offered twice in November, both online and by telephone:

Monday, November 2 at Noon

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/95560032938

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 955 6003 2938

Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/96128179093

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 961 2817 9093

TSOA and MAC provide free services to unpaid caregivers taking care of family members who are at least 55 years old. Estate Recovery does not apply to these programs, which provide participants with a wide range of services and support including:

Housekeeping and errands

Support groups and counseling

Specialized medical equipment and supplies

Respite and personal care

Training opportunities

Adult Day Care

This special opportunity is part of the Medicaid transformation project demonstration, an agreement with the federal government which allows the testing of new and innovative approaches to providing care. Kelsie Mojean from Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources will be presenting. No RSVP is required. The presentations are free, and a recording will be available online for those unable to attend. For more information call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.