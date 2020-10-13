Larry Seaquist Asks: How Do We Address the COVID Crisis?

Submitted by Larry Seaquist, Pierce County Executive Candidate.

On Monday, Larry Seaquist, candidate for Pierce County Executive, released a summary of his approach to the COVID-19 crisis, compared to his opponent, incumbent Executive Bruce Dammeier.

“The infection rate is on the rise in Pierce County again. We must declare a public health emergency and implement a well-managed county-wide system of planning, testing, tracking, and monitoring,” said Seaquist. “The current executive has mismanaged the allocation and expending of vital CARES dollars for testing, tracking and tracing of the COVID crisis, and has pushed an aggressive “open now” agenda, as COVID cases soared.”