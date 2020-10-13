Lakewood Rotary grant provides technology for community’s youngest learners

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) youngest learners are connected to technology and learning in new ways thanks to a Rotary Club of Lakewood grant.

When the global COVID-19 pandemic closed schools across the state to in-person learning last spring, many CPSD students did not have access to laptops or Internet at home. One of the ways the district sought to meet this important technology need was to reach out to community partners for help.

An Early Learning Center preschooler is all smiles when she receives her new tablet funded by a Rotary Club of Lakewood grant.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood quickly stepped up to the plate and approved a $7,000 grant that provided 23 tablets for our community’s youngest learners. Each tablet is outfitted with the district’s interactive learning platform and a cache of learning apps for students to explore and engage with their daily learning.

Tablets were distributed to students in late September and Lakewood Rotary President Mark Edgecomb was on hand to equip the tablets with their protective covers and help deliver them to students.

“The Rotary Club of Lakewood and the Clover Park School District have a long and productive partnership in the community of Lakewood bringing about positive change in the lives we impact,” Mark Edgecomb said. “It was great to help procure some of the tablets that were given out to students, but it was sheer joy to see the excitement in the eyes of the children as they met with their teachers and the expressions of gratitude from the parents as they received their child’s tablet.”

Rotary President Mark Edgecomb affixes protective covers to tablets that were distributed to preschoolers.

The grant has helped eliminate barriers between at-home and at-school learning and is allowing students to continue their educational program more seamlessly. The devices are connecting students to their schools and supporting their educational, cultural and social and emotional well-being.

“Thanks to the Rotary’s grant, we are able to provide tablets for our youngest learners,” Superintendent, and fellow Rotarian, Ron Banner said. “Learning looks different this year. These devices are helping our students build resilience, collaborate in new ways and develop their 21st century skills.”

Early Learning Program Manager Jennifer White was not quite sure how remote learning would work with preschoolers, but things have gone smoothly. Children and families are staying engaged, and teachers are implementing meaningful learning activities for students.

“Many families did not have access to technology devices,” White said. “The tablets have been key to decreasing the isolation of families and increasing their overall learning. Thank you, Rotary Club of Lakewood.”