A Virtual Card Workshop will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM via Zoom.

– COST: $20 per person per class which includes ALL supplies

– Zoom invitation will be emailed upon registration

– Register by October 16th

Join us on Zoom for a fun card making event! Each participant will make 6 cards and a special project. All supplies provided and will be delivered to your door!

Registration: dupontwagov.seamlessdocs.com/f/2020fallcardworkshop