Candidate Forum – Congressional District 10

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

A candidate forum for Congressional District 10, featuring Beth Doglio and Marilyn Strickland, will be held virtually on Wednesday, October 14, at 6:00 pm. To register, go to bit.ly/3b9nqNH.

This forum is co-sponsored by the Leagues of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce, Thurston and Mason Counties. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties and provides candidate forums so that voters may make informed choices.