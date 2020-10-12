Track installation moves to Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 9th Street this week. S. 9th St. closed west of MLK Jr. Way.

Crews will continue installing track on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and will move to the S. 9th Street and MLK Jr. Way intersection as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 13. The contractor will continue the track installation process on the west side of MLK Jr. Way going north from S. 9th St. to 6th Avenue.

MLK Jr. Way will be closed to southbound traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 9th St., and S. 9th St. will be closed west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. As crews move north on MLK Jr. Way, S. 8th St. and S. 7th St. will closed on the west side of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. Please follow the detour on S. J St., 6th Ave., Sprague Ave., and S. 11th St. Before crews move to this area, they will open MLK Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to 6th Avenue to two-way traffic.

Crews are installing the Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 16th Street, and will move this pole installation work to N. 1st St. later this week. From N. 1st St., crews will install poles on Division Ave. and then on MLK Jr. Way to 6th Ave. The contractor plans to install the poles at night (from about 7 pm to 5 am) on MLK Jr. Way, N. 1st St. and Division Ave.

The contractor will continue track installation on Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way to S. 3rd St., MLK Jr. Way from S. 15th St. and S. 18th St., and in the Stadium curve. Crews continue potholing and utility work on Commerce St., and utility work on N. 2nd St. The contractor continues working on traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th St. near S. 15th St, and will begin work on the traction power substation on N. 2nd St. soon.

Looking ahead, crews plan to move the track installation work south on MLK Jr. Way, extending to S. 19th St., as soon as next week. In addition, the contractor plans to install additional Link power poles in the Stadium curve and on Stadium Way next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. I Street, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street.

When

Week of October 12

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th Street to I-705 – northbound lane closure.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N. 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway – street closure.

Stadium Way from Division Ave. to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure.

N. 2nd Street between N. I St. and the alley – street closure to the alley.

Division Avenue between J Street and N. K Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Way – lane closure and street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue – street closure and southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th Street to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

S. 8th Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the alley – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 18th St. – northbound lane closure and intersection closures.