The King of Ka-ching Guests On Generation Gap

Tom Antion is nothing like your average multi-millionaire. I have to issue a disclaimer at this point to say he’s the only multi-millionaire I know. But Antion likes to say he’s never had a job in his life, and yet he’s called the King of Ka-Ching – even his phone makes that sound – because all he does all day is make money and that’s the sound the cash register makes when the cash comes in. Another big difference is that Antion is generous with freebies and mentoring to help other aspiring multi-millionaires.

Tom Antion is the guest on the new October Generation Gap Podcast hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm with Ray Miller Still and produced by Amanatee Radio Ear. You can hear this show wherever you listen to your favorite podcast or at www.mygenerationgap.com. It’s a sprightly interview in which Antion talks about how millennials and other younger generation members can make quick money. (eBay to start.) In a fast moving 23 minutes, Antion barely has time to get started. In short order, he reveals a half dozen ways to make a quick buck – or a few thousand.

Tom Antion specializes in online marketing and his work has been featured on networks such as the Canadian Broadcast Network, the Australian Broadcast Network, and The Tokyo Today Show.

He also operates the only the only independent licensed internet marketing school in the country IMTCVA.org.

Tom Antion says you don’t have to spend your life on the road to make money.

Antion isn’t a technical professional, which makes his story much more compelling for his audiences. He teaches courses on how to make money marketing goods and services online. In free wheeling online webinars, Antion shares step by step information on how anyone can take advantage of the opportunity provided by the internet.

Find the show online at www.mygenerationgap.com. Tom Antion will be back on Generation Gap next month to talk about Side Hustles for Seniors which might come in handy in this holiday season. Find Tom at www.Antion.com And if you have any questions or ideas write to Dorothy@mygenerationgap.com