Popular Woof Woof dog walk starts at So. Hill Community Park

The Woof Woof Walk will take place this year at the South Hill Community Park and Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail in Puyallup on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon. Both people and pet participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes for this festive walking event.

Walkers will meet at South Hill Community Park and then join Pierce County K-9 deputies for either the 1.5-mile or 3-mile route through the Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail connecting back through the South Hill Park loop trail. Both routes are on paved trails that provide a flat, easy walk suitable for families and people of all abilities.

Goodie bags and complimentary pet photos will be given to all registered participants. Prizes will be awarded following the event in a virtual pet photo contest. Registration is $20 per canine and $5 for each additional dog.

For more information and to register, visit the Woof Woof Walk website.