Experimental Short Film: Tacoma Avenue From End To End

Submitted by Donovan Wilson.

This experimental short film is about how things change from one end of Tacoma Avenue to the other. This film is was shot out of a car window on a recent rainy day.

I tried to edit the film in a way to challenge the viewer to make connections and associations between different images of the city. I hope you can watch it from beginning to end and I am curious what you thought about during it.

Tacoma Avenue End To End