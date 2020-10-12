Experimental Short Film: Tacoma Avenue From End To End

Submitted by Donovan Wilson.
This experimental short film is about how things change from one end of Tacoma Avenue to the other. This film is was shot out of a car window on a recent rainy day.
I tried to edit the film in a way to challenge the viewer to make connections and associations between different images of the city. I hope you can watch it from beginning to end and I am curious what you thought about during it.
Comments
jane watson says
The tents right on the curb are troubling to me. News today was a drunk driver jumping a curb and injuring a man waiting for a bus. The tents on curbs are an accident waiting to happen. Where is our concern for life? We hire our government to solve complex problems like this and they have no plan. Please, Please get these tents into a safe place.