Coffee with the Mayor of Lakewood

Please join Mayor Don Anderson on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. for  a virtual Coffee with the Mayor. Our guest speaker will be Jeff Gumm, Program Manager who will provide Rental Housing Safety Program Update.

To participate in the meeting  
By Zoom visit: 
us02web.zoom.us/j/83396299998?pwd=YjkzRVNMSVdHaFdPVVZlUlpwc1dtUT09
Passcode: 494753
  
Or Telephone:   
        US: +1 253 215 8782  
Webinar ID: 833 9629 9998
Passcode: 494753

If you have any questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact Briana Schumacher at (253) 983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us

