Coffee with the Mayor of Lakewood

Please join Mayor Don Anderson on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. for a virtual Coffee with the Mayor. Our guest speaker will be Jeff Gumm, Program Manager who will provide Rental Housing Safety Program Update.

To participate in the meeting

By Zoom visit:

us02web.zoom.us/j/83396299998?pwd=YjkzRVNMSVdHaFdPVVZlUlpwc1dtUT09

Passcode: 494753



Or Telephone:

US: +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 833 9629 9998

Passcode: 494753

If you have any questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact Briana Schumacher at (253) 983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.