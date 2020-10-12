Coffee with the Mayor of Lakewood

Please join Mayor Don Anderson on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. for a virtual Coffee with the Mayor. Our guest speaker will be Jeff Gumm, Program Manager who will provide Rental Housing Safety Program Update.
To participate in the meeting
By Zoom visit:
us02web.zoom.us/j/83396299998?pwd=YjkzRVNMSVdHaFdPVVZlUlpwc1dtUT09
Passcode: 494753
Or Telephone:
US: +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 833 9629 9998
Passcode: 494753
If you have any questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact Briana Schumacher at (253) 983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.
