32 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed October 12

On Oct. 12, we confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: a man in his 60s from Lakewood with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 8,626 cases and 181 deaths.

We have reported 813 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 90.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 58.1.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 78.6 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Correction: Yesterday’s high case count did not include any backlog in cases from state systems, as we originally reported. The high number is from increasing community transmission, more household transmissions, and multiple positive tests from one long-term care facility.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.5% % of total cases in the last two weeks.

Those under 20 make up 11.1% of the total number of cases and 14.4 % of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.