Puyallup 2021-2022 Council Budget Meetings Oct. 13-15

The City of Puyallup City Manager has completed and placed on file in the Office of the City Clerk the 2021-2022 preliminary biennial budget. This budget may be examined by any taxpayer on the City of Puyallup website at www.cityofpuyallup.org.

The City Council will review and consider the preliminary budget at three workshops, on an as needed basis, scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Thursday, October 15, 2020

The budget workshops will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. in a virtual format over Zoom due to the current restrictions on public gatherings and the closure of City Hall. All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments.

For additional information, you may contact the City Clerk, by phone at 253-841-5480 or by email at MWinter@PuyallupWA.gov.