October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The purple lights you see downtown Puyallup and elsewhere in October shine a spotlight on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a serious issue that negatively affects every community, including our own.

In the United States, one in three women and one in four men have experienced physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. Any situation or factor that adds stress can further compromise the safety of those who are at risk of being harmed. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has increased financial strains while isolating friends and family members who might otherwise be in closer contact, it has given rise to larger numbers of domestic violence cases across the nation (more information here:www.thehotline.org/resources/staying-safe-during-covid-19/).

Here’s what can help: education, caring and non-judgment of victims. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, call the hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit www.thehotline.org for help.

No one should feel scared in their own home. Please spread the word about these important resources to help prevent domestic violence from happening.