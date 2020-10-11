The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM to conduct artillery and mortar training Oct 13 to 16

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery and mortars from 6 a.m. Oct. 13 to 11:59 p.m. Oct 16. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.

