Fife’s favorite old school diner re-opened Oct. 1 after being closed due to COVID-19. The Poodle Dog has been a South Sound institution since 1933 and is known for its big breakfasts, perfect pies, super-stacked sammies, and giant burgers like The Longshore. The new Poodle Dog hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about the history of the Poodle Dog at South Sound Magazine.

