Eastern Oregon University announces 2020 spring term Dean’s List

LA GRANDE, Ore. – Eastern Oregon University named 558 students to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Lakewood’s Hayden Hawkins earned Dean’s List honors.

Prepare for the world beyond college with Eastern Oregon University’s high-quality liberal arts and professional programs. Classes are accessible to all students – at our main campus in La Grande, online almost anywhere in the world or onsite at our centers across the state. EOU powers educational, cultural and economic growth in our region and throughout rural Oregon. Live, learn and succeed at EOU, Oregon’s Rural University. Visit eou.edu for more information.