98 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed October 11

On Oct. 11, we confirmed 98 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths.

Our totals are 8,594 cases and 180 deaths.

We have reported 830 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 92. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 59.3.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 78 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

?? The high case count today includes increasing household transmissions, a slight backlog in reporting of cases from state systems, and multiple positive tests from one long-term care facility.

?? The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.9% of total cases in the last two weeks.

?? Those under 20 make up 11.1% of the total number of cases and 14.6% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.