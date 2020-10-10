Smoke Alarm Program Available to Lakewood and University Place Residents

It has proven itself repeatedly: working smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms alert sleeping occupants to the possibility of a fire or smoke in the home. West Pierce Fire & Rescue wants to remind residents that having them inside and outside each sleeping area is imperative to their safety.

In the mid-90s, building and fire codes changed to require smoke alarms be hard-wired into the electrical system of a home. This requirement was for new construction and certain tenant improvements (or remodels), which is why many homes have different types of alarms.

So what is the best alarm for your home? The answer is simple: a working one. Whether hard-wired or battery operated, working smoke alarms save lives. Not only should residents be sure they have alarms in and outside of sleeping areas, but one on every level is just as important.

Please think about these three questions:

Do you have working smoke alarms? Are they less than 10 years old? Are they installed inside and outside every sleeping area, and on every level?

If you answered “no” to any of those questions, we can help!

Thanks to a recent grant, we have a smoke alarm program for residents of Lakewood and University Place. WPFR personnel will assess your home for current smoke alarms and their status, then will replace or install any you may need. Carbon monoxide and hearing impaired smoke alarms are also available.

This program is performed by appointment only. Appointments can take approximately 15-45 minutes, depending on the needs of your home. WPFR personnel installing the alarms will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and will be guided by the resident through the home. If you have other fire and life safety concerns while we are there, please let us know when you book your appointment so we can help.

To schedule an appointment, please call (253) 983-4594 or visit our website.

Please share this information with your neighbors! All residents of Lakewood and University Place are eligible for this service. There is no income requirement or restrictions as to who can utilize this program and there is no cost.

¿Ustedes hablan español?

Por favor díganos, porque tenemos nosotros “El Coordinador de Alarmas de Humo que habla fluente el Español”.

